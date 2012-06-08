June 8 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The answer to Europe's problems seems to be greater fiscal and political integration, but that doesn't mean that such an outcome is a given.

* Proxy season is traditionally dominated by well-known activist investors, but this year has been different with mutual funds and other institutional investors applying more pressure to corporate boards.

* The China central bank's action cutting its lending rates is the strongest measure taken by Chinese officials this year to counteract the economic malaise that has already infected Europe and the United States.

* Economists warn that over the long term, Spain will have trouble meeting its substantial financial requirements until foreign investors inject new money.

