June 8
New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The answer to Europe's problems seems to be greater fiscal
and political integration, but that doesn't mean that such an
outcome is a given.
* Proxy season is traditionally dominated by well-known
activist investors, but this year has been different with mutual
funds and other institutional investors applying more pressure
to corporate boards.
* The China central bank's action cutting its lending rates
is the strongest measure taken by Chinese officials this year to
counteract the economic malaise that has already infected Europe
and the United States.
* Economists warn that over the long term, Spain will have
trouble meeting its substantial financial requirements until
foreign investors inject new money.
