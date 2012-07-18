July 18 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, said Tuesday
that the Fed was seeking greater clarity about the health of the
recovery, suggesting that officials were not ready to approve
another round of stimulus.
* The fiscal crisis for states will persist long after the
U.S. economy rebounds as they confront rising health care costs,
underfunded pensions, ignored infrastructure needs, eroding
revenues and expected federal budget cuts, according to a report
issued on Tuesday by a task force of respected budget experts.
* Senate Democrats -- holding firm against extending tax
cuts for the rich -- are proposing a novel way to circumvent the
Republican pledge not to vote for any tax increase: Allow all
the tax cuts to expire Jan. 1, then vote on a tax cut for the
middle class shortly thereafter.
* In Congressional testimony, the chairman of the Federal
Reserve and the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
expressed concern that banks had manipulated interest rates for
their own gain. They also indicated that flaws in the system --
which were highlighted in a recent enforcement case against
Barclays Plc persist.
* Bank of America Corp has agreed to pay $375
million to settle a lawsuit brought by Syncora Guarantee, a bond
insurer, over toxic mortgage-backed securities at the center of
the 2008 financial crisis.
* David Bagley -- the top compliance executive for global
banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc announced during a
Senate hearing on Tuesday, which examined the global bank's
repeated failure to stop illegal foreign transactions, that he
will step down from that role.