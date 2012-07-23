(Corrects company name in third item)

July 23 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the race for digital advertising dollars, Google Inc has been the clear winner, with its ability to customize advertisements based on what you search for. But Facebook Inc, which customizes ads based on who you and your friends are, hopes to be a contender. An important test of how it is doing will come on Thursday. link.reuters.com/wup59s

* When it comes to dealing with labor unions, Caterpillar Inc has long taken a stance as tough as the bulldozers and backhoes that have burnished its global reputation. The company has been a leader in devising new ways to cut labor costs, with other manufacturers often imitating its strategies. link.reuters.com/xup59s

* AT&T Inc announced this weekend that it had reached tentative three-year contracts with a union representing more than 13,000 workers in its Midwest division and an additional 5,700 workers at a unit specializing in major corporate accounts. link.reuters.com/gyp59s