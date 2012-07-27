July 27 The following were the top stories on
* Unhappy with Facebook Inc's first financial report
as a public company, investors fled the stock in droves even as
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg extolled its growth prospects to
industry analysts. Facebook's stock lost 18 percent of its value
Thursday.
* Congress intensified its focus on the interest-rate
rigging scandal, as Timothy Geithner, the Treasury secretary,
vowed that authorities would forcefully pursue criminal
investigations into some of the world's biggest banks.
* Former senior Chief Operating Officer in Barclays Plc
involved in the interest rate manipulation scandal is
set to receive a $13.6 million payout, a compensation package
that could add to the scrutiny of the British bank.
* President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi said that
policy makers would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro
zone, buoying global financial markets.
* While much of Wall Street is struggling with constant
upheavals in the global market, two of the industry's
independent investment banks - Lazard Ltd and Evercore
Partners Inc - are faring better than their bigger
rivals. The banks reported that their core mergers advisory
businesses had held up well on the strength of several major
transactions.
* Amazon.com Inc reported sales of $12.8 billion,
up 29 percent, in the second quarter while it eked out net
income of $7 million, or a penny a share. Those results
essentially matched expectations.
* Two California mothers are suing General Mills Inc
, claiming the giant food company has deceptively
marketed its Nature Valley products as natural when they contain
highly processed ingredients.
* To get European regulators to approve its $1.9 billion
takeover of EMI, the Universal Music Group may do something once
considered unthinkable - sell Parlophone Records, which releases
the music of Coldplay and Radiohead and is the heart of EMI's
holdings in Europe.