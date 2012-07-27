July 27 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Unhappy with Facebook Inc's first financial report as a public company, investors fled the stock in droves even as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg extolled its growth prospects to industry analysts. Facebook's stock lost 18 percent of its value Thursday.

* Congress intensified its focus on the interest-rate rigging scandal, as Timothy Geithner, the Treasury secretary, vowed that authorities would forcefully pursue criminal investigations into some of the world's biggest banks.

* Former senior Chief Operating Officer in Barclays Plc involved in the interest rate manipulation scandal is set to receive a $13.6 million payout, a compensation package that could add to the scrutiny of the British bank.

* President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi said that policy makers would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro zone, buoying global financial markets.

* While much of Wall Street is struggling with constant upheavals in the global market, two of the industry's independent investment banks - Lazard Ltd and Evercore Partners Inc - are faring better than their bigger rivals. The banks reported that their core mergers advisory businesses had held up well on the strength of several major transactions.

* Amazon.com Inc reported sales of $12.8 billion, up 29 percent, in the second quarter while it eked out net income of $7 million, or a penny a share. Those results essentially matched expectations.

* Two California mothers are suing General Mills Inc , claiming the giant food company has deceptively marketed its Nature Valley products as natural when they contain highly processed ingredients.

* To get European regulators to approve its $1.9 billion takeover of EMI, the Universal Music Group may do something once considered unthinkable - sell Parlophone Records, which releases the music of Coldplay and Radiohead and is the heart of EMI's holdings in Europe.