July 31

* Borrowing costs for Spain and Italy eased once again as officials in the region continued voicing their commitment to supporting the euro currency union. The German Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schäuble, and the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Timothy Geithner, issued a joint statement expressing confidence in euro zone members' efforts.

* The Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce giant, is close to completing a more than $8 billion round of financing that will value it at as much as $43 billion in equity, according to two people briefed on the matter.

* Manchester United is moving forward with its initial public offering, disclosing that it is seeking $16 to $20 a share in its return to the public stock markets.

* Yet another key benchmark in the financial industry is under scrutiny. The scrutiny of the Municipal Market Data comes on the heels of revelations that a broader financial industry benchmark, the Libor, was manipulated by banks before and after the financial crisis.

* Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, one of the world's largest manufacturers of solar panels disclosed a potential fraud on Monday. Suntech said that 560 million euros ($685.58 million) in German government bonds, pledged as collateral for loan guarantees provided by the company, might not exist.

* Profit at HSBC Holdings Plc dropped nearly 9 percent in the first half of the year. HSBC said that it had set aside $700 million to cover the potential fines, settlements and other expenses related to a money-laundering inquiry in the U.S.