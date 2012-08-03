Aug 3 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors Co vowed to accelerate changes at
its troubled European division after a loss in the region
dragged down the company's profit by 41 percent in the second
quarter.
* Apollo Global Management LLC said that its profit
tumbled by 84 percent in the second quarter, as its core private
equity business grappled with difficult markets.
* The Knight Capital Group Inc announced that it
lost $440 million when it sold all the stocks it accidentally
bought Wednesday morning because of a computer glitch.
* In July, higher-than-expected sales at low and mid priced
stores helped push sales past analysts' estimates. Sales at
stores open at least a year rose 4.3 percent in July at the 20
stores tracked by Thomson Reuters, well above expectations of a
1.5 percent gain.
* Federal prosecutors have charged a Bristol-Myers Squibb
executive, Robert Ramnarine, with insider trading, saying he had
profited from confidential information about pending deals by
the pharmaceutical company.
* Federal regulators said that they were investigating an
episode at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington in
which three regional jets were allowed to get too close to one
another this week.