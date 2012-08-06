Aug 6 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Envoys of Greece's international creditors on Sunday wrapped up a review of the country's progress in meeting the terms of its second bailout and said they would return in September for a final assessment that will determine whether further money would be released.

* The Knight Capital Group Inc reached a deal to secure a financial lifeline from an investor group that included TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and the Blackstone Group LP , capping its efforts to stay alive, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Critics of NBC's coverage of the London Olympics have voiced sometimes brutal commentary on Twitter, but with one week left in its multiple-platform coverage, NBC's own take is that its programming is a success. A predicted loss of $200 million or more has been turned around to a cautious prediction of a possible small profit.

* Advent International said that it had agreed to buy a majority stake in the parent company of Serta and Simmons bedding, taking control of one of the country's biggest makers of mattresses. The deal for AOT Bedding Super Holdings is valued at about $3 billion, according to a person briefed on the matter.

* Lucky is the latest magazine to look to e-commerce to buttress its income. On Aug. 17, the magazine will introduce a shopping site called mylucky.com that will direct readers to buy clothing and accessories directly from more than a dozen retailers like Macy's and Sephora.