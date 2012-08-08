Aug 8 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Italian economy shrank again in the second quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, and orders for German machinery declined sharply, a reminder that flagging growth continued to complicate European leaders' quest to restore confidence in the euro zone.

* Over objections from consumer groups and New York officials, a federal judge approved a $4.8 million settlement between the Justice Department and Morgan Stanley over accusations of price fixing in the electricity market.

* Top executives at Standard Chartered Plc said they were surprised when New York's banking regulator accused them of scheming with the Iranian government to launder billions of dollars to potentially support terrorist activities.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it had reached a $45 million settlement with Pfizer Inc to resolve charges that subsidiaries of Pfizer and Wyeth, which it acquired in 2009, bribed overseas doctors and other health care workers to increase sales of their drugs.

* The success of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" and the "Cars"-related expansion of a theme park powered the Walt Disney Co to a 24 percent increase in quarterly profit, well ahead of expectations, the company reported.

* Square Inc, the mobile payments start-up, will form a partnership with the coffee company Starbucks Corp. This fall, Square will begin processing all credit and debit card transactions at Starbucks stores in the United States.

* According to data released by the Audit Bureau of Circulations, newsstand sales - often seen as the best barometer of a magazine's appeal - were down nearly 10 percent.