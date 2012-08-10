Aug 10 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* National Oilwell Varco Inc agreed to buy Robbins & Myers Inc, a maker of oil well drilling equipment, for about $2.5 billion, as deal-making in the energy sector continues unabated.

* On Thursday, Manchester United Ltd, which raised $4.3 billion, priced its offering at $14 a share, below the expected range.

* The Federal Trade Commission fined Google Inc $22.5 million to settle charges that it had bypassed privacy settings in Apple Inc's Safari browser and violated an earlier privacy settlement with the agency.

* Marissa Mayer, Yahoo Inc's newly minted chief executive, is assessing the company's restructuring plan, its acquisition strategy and its plans to spend the billions in proceeds that it expects to reap from its pending deal with the Alibaba Group.

* Barclays, whose top management was toppled amid an interest rate manipulation scandal, turned to a former Bank of England official, David Walker, to be its next chairman.

* The legal odyssey of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer, Sergey Aleynikov, took a surprising turn when the Manhattan district attorney charged him with state crimes.

* Federal authorities ended two investigations into the actions of Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the financial crisis, handing a quiet victory to the bank after years of public scrutiny.

* The Postal Service's financial problems worsened in the spring. The agency reported a $5.2 billion net loss for the quarter that ended June 30.

* The Carlyle Group LP said that it would buy the TCW Group, a Los Angeles-based investment manager whose clients include some of the nation's biggest pension and endowment funds, from Société Générale of France.

* E*Trade Financial Corp named Frank Petrilli, the board chairman, the interim leader, following the departure of Steven Freiberg. The company has started a search for a permanent chief executive.

* United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported that its food price index jumped by 6 percent in July. That was largely because of rising grain prices, with the drought in the United States and its expected impact on the corn harvest being the biggest factor.