* National Oilwell Varco Inc agreed to buy Robbins &
Myers Inc, a maker of oil well drilling equipment, for
about $2.5 billion, as deal-making in the energy sector
continues unabated.
* On Thursday, Manchester United Ltd, which raised
$4.3 billion, priced its offering at $14 a share, below the
expected range.
* The Federal Trade Commission fined Google Inc
$22.5 million to settle charges that it had bypassed privacy
settings in Apple Inc's Safari browser and violated an
earlier privacy settlement with the agency.
* Marissa Mayer, Yahoo Inc's newly minted chief
executive, is assessing the company's restructuring plan, its
acquisition strategy and its plans to spend the billions in
proceeds that it expects to reap from its pending deal with the
Alibaba Group.
* Barclays, whose top management was toppled amid an
interest rate manipulation scandal, turned to a former Bank of
England official, David Walker, to be its next chairman.
* The legal odyssey of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
programmer, Sergey Aleynikov, took a surprising turn when
the Manhattan district attorney charged him with state crimes.
* Federal authorities ended two investigations into the
actions of Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the financial
crisis, handing a quiet victory to the bank after years of
public scrutiny.
* The Postal Service's financial problems worsened in the
spring. The agency reported a $5.2 billion net loss for the
quarter that ended June 30.
* The Carlyle Group LP said that it would buy the TCW
Group, a Los Angeles-based investment manager whose clients
include some of the nation's biggest pension and endowment
funds, from Société Générale of France.
* E*Trade Financial Corp named Frank Petrilli, the
board chairman, the interim leader, following the departure of
Steven Freiberg. The company has started a search for a
permanent chief executive.
* United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported
that its food price index jumped by 6 percent in July. That was
largely because of rising grain prices, with the drought in the
United States and its expected impact on the corn harvest being
the biggest factor.