* Google Inc made another foray into producing
original content when it announced its plans to buy the
Frommer's brand of travel guides from John Wiley & Sons Inc
to augment its local and travel search results.
* Yang Saixin, along with tens of millions of dollars in
payments the Sands China Ltd made through him in
China, is a focus of a wide-ranging federal investigation into
potential bribery of foreign officials and other matters in
China and Macau, according to people with direct knowledge of
the inquiries.
* IBM Corp is opening a research center in Nairobi,
adding an African lab to its global network.
* Shares of Groupon Inc, the daily-deals Internet
company, fell sharply in after-hours trading on Monday as
second-quarter revenue came in below expectations and investors
focused on slower growth.
* A month after confessing to stealing from clients and
defrauding banks, Russell Wasendorf Sr, the chief executive of
the collapsed brokerage firm Peregrine Financial Group, was
indicted by a federal grand jury.
* A new release of stolen corporate e-mails by WikiLeaks has
set off a flurry of concern and speculation around the world
about a counterterrorist software program called TrapWire, which
analyzes images from surveillance cameras and other data to try
to identify terrorists planning attacks.
