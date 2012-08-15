BRIEF-United Natural Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Standard Chartered has agreed to pay New York's top banking regulator $340 million to settle claims that it laundered hundreds of billions of dollars in tainted money for Iran and lied to regulators.
* As Russia's military has cut back Kalashnikov purchases, American enthusiasts have started buying civilian versions of weapons manufactured by the same factory.
* Spanish construction rivals Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (ACS) and Judlau Contracting -- 51 percent owned by OHL -- who are working on the Long Island Rail Road extension project, have traded charges over who is responsible for a $250 million loss.
* Growth in Germany in the second quarter was not strong enough to compensate for persistent recession in Spain and Italy, data released on Tuesday showed.
* Wells Fargo settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Commission involving investments in asset-backed commercial paper that it sold to nonprofit groups, local governments and other investors.
* Mark Thompson, 55, is the departing director general of the British Broadcasting Corp He will join the Times Company in early November.
* Fisker Automotive, the struggling manufacturer of luxury plug-in hybrid cars, has chosen Tony Posawatz, who led the development of the Chevrolet Volt, as chief executive, the company announced in a teleconference on Tuesday.
* Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc- intends to issue senior debentures exchangeable for Expedia, Inc. common stock in a private offering