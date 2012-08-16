Aug 16 The following were the top stories on the
* The buyout firm, Carlyle Group LP, said that it
would buy Getty Images, the big provider of high-quality images
and video, from another private equity shop for $3.3 billion.
* Investors in Standard Chartered breathed a
collective sigh of relief on Wednesday after the British bank
agreed to a $340 million fine related to charges that it had
laundered hundreds of billions of dollars in money with Iran and
lied to regulators.
* Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest maker of
computer networking equipment, delivered quarterly results that
slightly surpassed Wall Street's expectations in a challenging
environment for corporate technology spending. Net profit rose
to $1.9 billion, a 56 percent increase from the quarter a year
earlier.
* Johnson & Johnson, which makes a range of personal
care products like baby shampoo and acne cream announced plans
to remove a host of potentially harmful chemicals, like
formaldehyde, from its line of consumer products by the end of
2015.
* A group of big retailers, including 7-Eleven, Best Buy Co
Inc, CVS Caremark Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, said that they were forming a company that would offer
a way for customers to pay for purchases with their smartphones.
* Caterpillar Inc and the International Association
of Machinists said that they had reached a tentative six-year
settlement that could end a 15-week strike at the company's
hydraulics parts plant in Joliet, Ill.
* A criminal investigation into the collapse of the
brokerage firm MF Global Holdings Ltd and the
disappearance of about $1 billion in customer money is now
heading into its final stage without charges expected against
any top executives.
* The market for junk bonds, risky corporate debt that pays
high interest rates, is red hot. Such debt, also known as
high-yield bonds, has returned 10.2 percent year-to-date,
according to a JPMorgan high-yield index. Junk bond funds are on
a pace to take in a record amount of money this year.