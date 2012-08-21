BRIEF-Rola Dagher named president of Cisco Canada
* Dagher replaces Bernadette Wightman, who has completed her contract in Canada and is returning to UK
Aug 21 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Despite public support for Mitt Romney, many businessmen and investors are wagering more than rhetoric on the incumbent.
* On Monday Apple Inc became the most highly valued public company ever, but Microsoft Corp still holds the record when its 1999 value is adjusted for inflation.
* The challenge for Facebook Inc, which is worth just over half of what it was three months ago, is to convince Wall Street that it has a real plan for making money.
* The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said that it had found deficiencies in every audit of brokerage firms that it had reviewed.
* In Spain, the time-honored tradition of the caja as a baronial community institution came into conflict with a modern, euro-based banking economy.
* The European Central Bank actively sought to discourage reports that it might act far more aggressively to contain borrowing costs for countries like Spain.
* Leading bookstore chain Barnes & Noble Inc said it would announce partnerships with "leading retailers" in Britain at a later time.
* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said on Monday that it had hired 20th Century Fox to distribute its big-budget cartoons, a move that leaves Paramount Pictures with a hole in its pipeline.
* Wells Fargo announces new regional structure for Business Banking Group