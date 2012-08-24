BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
Aug 24 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After the failure of one effort to overhaul a major part of the mutual fund industry, top government officials worked on Thursday to find alternative ways to rein in what they see as a systemic threat to the financial system.
* The severity of China's inventory surplus has been masked by the blocking or adjusting of economic data by the government.
* Mitt Romney is proposing to end a century of federal control over oil and gas drilling and coal mining on government lands to court western voters and supporters from the energy industry.
* Three years after General Motors Co hobbled out of bankruptcy, it is betting that the new Cadillac ATS will become a global contender in luxury cars.
* Facebook Inc is trying to find ways to show lucrative ads to mobile users without cluttering up their hand-held screens and driving them away in frustration.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Thursday that it had wound down the final remnant of its rescue of the American International Group Inc, generating a multibillion-dollar profit in the process.
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese