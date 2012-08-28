Aug 28 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* By making its own hardware, Google Inc could end up more squarely in Apple Inc's sights. The jury's findings in the case could potentially force Google to adjust its software, too.

* Amazon Inc is quietly upending the world of business computing through its cloud operations, a vast resource that gives companies heavy computing power without the baseline costs.

* The cost of biofuels in Defense department trials has made them a flash point in the debate over government financing for new energy technologies.

* The top German official at the European Central Bank defended its plans to intervene in bond markets as a way of lowering borrowing costs for business.

* David Einhorn, the billionaire hedge fund manager, is the largest investor in a fund run by his brother and father in Wisconsin. Their firm, Capital Midwest Fund, aims to tap the Midwestern work ethic.

* The Food and Drug Administration has approved once-a-day pill for HIV. The pill, made by Gilead Sciences, is criticized by AIDS activists who contend the $28,500 annual cost is too expensive.