Aug 29 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. has set higher fuel efficiency standards. The rules, first proposed last year, would require new cars and trucks to average 54.5 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving by 2025.

* In the coming month, ECB President Mario Draghi will be under pressure to provide details of his plan to shore up the euro zone's weaker member nations by buying their bonds.

* The most economically important region of Spain, Catalonia, asked the national government on Tuesday for more than 5 billion euros in emergency financing, underscoring a growing regional debt burden as the country struggles to pull out of its economic tailspin.

* Prime Minister Mario Monti of Italy is hoping to persuade his European partners to let the European Central Bank buy more government debt to help keep borrowing costs lower.

* The latest housing data showed a year-over-year increase in prices nationally, with a recovery apparent even in places like Miami, Atlanta and Detroit.

* Newhouse Newspapers, which earlier this spring announced that it would stop printing a daily paper at The New Orleans Times-Picayune and its Alabama newspapers, said it would end the daily distribution of two more of its newspapers in Harrisburg, Pa.

* New York is looking at whether the makers of energy drinks are misleading consumers about how much caffeine the drinks contain and the health risks they could pose.

* Federal Aviation Administration will appoint a group to study air travel rules and make recommendations on changes, but in-flight cellphone calls will continue to be banned.