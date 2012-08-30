Aug 30 The following were the top stories on the
* Global Silicon Valley, a closed-end mutual fund that
offers ordinary investors a chance to own stakes in privately
held companies, has been hit particularly hard by Facebook's
troubles.
* Prosecutors say they have unearthed evidence in recent
international money-transfer investigations that Chinese banks
may have flouted United States sanctions against Iran.
* The Commerce Department raised its estimate of growth in
the second quarter slightly, but the economy remained weak by
historical standards.
* More than 130,000 people have benefited - mostly through
short sales - in the first stage of relief promised by five
banks in settling allegations of foreclosure abuses.
* As Japan moves to cut back on nuclear power after the
disaster in Fukushima, it is finding that the cost of abandoning
its reactors may be too high for some big utilities to shoulder.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Mario Monti
sought to present a united front after meeting on Wednesday, but
could not hide their divisions.
* A new proposal outlined on Wednesday by the Securities and
Exchange Commission would remove a longtime restriction barring
hedge funds from marketing themselves in public.