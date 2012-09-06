Sept 6 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Shareholders in Xstrata Plc, one of the world's biggest miners of copper and coal, are to vote On Friday on an offer from Glencore International Plc, which dominates the global trading of such materials. But Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, is poised to squash the acquisition.

* Motorola Mobility and Nokia Oyj held events on Wednesday in New York to unveil their latest smartphones, just one week before Apple Inc is scheduled to introduce its next iPhone. Much depends on the success of those phones, as Nokia and Motorola's shares of the phone market continue to slide while sales of Apple and Samsung devices soar.

* Samsung Electronics says global sales of its Galaxy S III smartphone have surpassed 20 million in a little more than three months.

* The Dutch financial services giant ING Group plans to sell its 9 percent stake in Capital One in a deal that could be worth around $3 billion.

* Spain's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has been scrambling to seal a deal with his coalition government for fresh cuts to pensions, salaries and other expenses before Greece's so-called troika of international lenders returns to Athens on Friday to inspect his progress. The country's next installment of bailout money will depend on his getting a passing grade.