* Shareholders in Xstrata Plc, one of the world's
biggest miners of copper and coal, are to vote On Friday on an
offer from Glencore International Plc, which dominates
the global trading of such materials. But Qatar Holding, a unit
of the Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, is poised to squash
the acquisition.
* Motorola Mobility and Nokia Oyj held
events on Wednesday in New York to unveil their latest
smartphones, just one week before Apple Inc is
scheduled to introduce its next iPhone. Much depends on the
success of those phones, as Nokia and Motorola's shares of the
phone market continue to slide while sales of Apple and Samsung
devices soar.
* Samsung Electronics says global sales of its
Galaxy S III smartphone have surpassed 20 million in a little
more than three months.
* The Dutch financial services giant ING Group
plans to sell its 9 percent stake in Capital One in a
deal that could be worth around $3 billion.
* Spain's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has been scrambling
to seal a deal with his coalition government for fresh cuts to
pensions, salaries and other expenses before Greece's so-called
troika of international lenders returns to Athens on Friday to
inspect his progress. The country's next installment of bailout
money will depend on his getting a passing grade.