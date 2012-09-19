Sept 19 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Private equity firms have been vying to buy portfolios of
European bank debt on commercial real estate at deep discounts,
and hope eventually to earn generous returns.
* Yahoo Inc closed on the sale of half of its
stake in the Alibaba Group of China, the company said
on Tuesday, giving it $3 billion to return to its shareholders.
* Goldman Sachs introduced on Tuesday what may be the
first of the next generation of leaders to run the storied Wall
Street firm, saying that its longtime chief financial officer,
David Viniar, would retire at the end of January and be replaced
by Harvey Schwartz, a 48-year-old executive.
* FedEx Corp says the global economy is stalling and
that the situation is likely to get worse next year. The company
cut its outlook for global growth and industrial production on
Tuesday while reducing its forecast for company earnings, part
of its statement of first-quarter results.