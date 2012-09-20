Sept 20 The following were the top stories on
the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* On Wednesday, Apple Inc released a software
update for the iPhone that, among other changes, replaces the
Google Inc maps that have been on the phone since 2007
with Apple's own maps.
* The chief executive of BP Plc, Robert Dudley, met
with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in an effort to resolve
a long-running business dispute in Russia.
* Continuing its foray into new lines of business, Starbucks
Corp is introducing a single-cup coffee machine that
will allow consumers to make their own lattes at home with real
milk.
* The European Commission said on Wednesday that it was
prepared to drop its investigation into the fixing of e-book
prices by Apple and four European publishers after the companies
agreed to let online retailers like Amazon.Com Inc
sell e-books at a discount for two years.