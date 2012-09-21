UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
Sept 21 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Wal-Mart Stores, the nation's largest retailer, said on Thursday it was dropping Amazon's Kindle tablets and e-readers, a sign of how seriously it views Amazon as a competitor in the consumer goods market.
* European regulators are set to approve a reduced version of the Universal Music Group's $1.9 billion takeover of EMI Music, people involved in the talks said.
* The desires of the British prime minister to cut the budget deficit are running up against a situation created over decades: the large number of public entitlements.
* Business software maker Oracle Corp reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that matched Wall Street's estimates, but a revenue decline signaled that the company was having a tougher time closing deals.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks earlier on Monday, buoyed as a disappointing U.S. jobs report appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent, to $1,281.40 per ounce by 0115 GMT. It hit a peak of $1,281.86 an ounce early in the session, its strongest since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery ro