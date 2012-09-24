UPDATE 2-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds analyst comments, details from conference call, updates shares)
Sept 24 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, a major supplier to some of the world's electronics giants including Apple Inc , said it closed one of its large Chinese plants early Monday after police were called in to break up a fight among factory employees.
* Canadian autoworkers at Ford Motor Co have voted to accept the contract that their union leadership negotiated last week, their union said Sunday.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds analyst comments, details from conference call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, June 5 CSX Corp. shareholders have approved a proposal to reimburse an activist investor, Mantle Ridge Partners LP, $84 million for arranging the hiring of new Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, according to a person familiar with the matter.