* In what could be the ultimate in personalized medicine, animal models, referred to by researchers as avatars, are being used to help determine the best treatment for a patient.

* As Tesla Motors Inc, a maker of electric cars, burns through cash and misses production targets, it is turning to investors and taxpayers for extra financial help.

* The housing market is still gathering strength, new data showed, and the gains appear to be spreading even to the cheapest homes in many cities.

* In an effort to compete with companies like AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, smaller telecommunications firms asked the FCC to limit ownership of spectrum that is valuable in urban areas.

* The pressures facing the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy mounted on several fronts on Tuesday, as thousands of demonstrators besieged Parliament and Spain's two largest regions took steps that underscored their deepening economic troubles and displeasure with his austerity plans.

* The British Bankers' Association is expected to give up its responsibility for the global interest rate at the center of a recent manipulation scandal.

* In a series of moves meant to expand Barnes & Noble's digital offerings, the company on Tuesday introduced two new color tablets and said a video store for its Nook products would make its debut this fall.

* As Yahoo's newly installed chief executive, Marissa Mayer has given employees free cafeteria food, replaced their BlackBerry phones with iPhone and Android smartphones and closed a long-awaited deal with Alibaba that gives Yahoo $625 million.

But two months in, she has yet to do the one thing that shareholders, analysts and advertisers so desperately seek: articulate a clear vision for the flailing Internet company, whose revenue has flattened and stock price has dropped by half over the last five years.

* Germany intends to be one of the first countries to try to put the brakes on high-frequency trading, the computer-driven force that has been rattling stock markets across the globe.

* Immigrants applying for two-year deportation deferrals can ask employers to verify their job status as one way to meet a requirement showing that they have lived for at least five years in the United States.

But employers who agree to those requests could be acknowledging that they knowingly hired an unauthorized worker - a violation of federal law.

* A former Goldman Sachs programmer charged a second time with stealing valuable computer code from the investment bank is fighting back, demanding that his former employer cover his mounting legal fees.

* Airlines typically try to keep flying through bankruptcy. But simmering labor tensions at American Airlines have boiled over from the negotiating room to the airports in recent weeks, disrupting operations and leaving a trail of delayed and canceled flights that the airline says is the fault of its pilots.

* An elections court in Brazil has ordered the arrest of Google's most senior executive in the country after the company failed to take down YouTube videos attacking a local mayoral candidate.