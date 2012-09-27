Sept 27 The following are the top stories on the
* Even though tests sometimes go awry, patients in Russia
are eager to join drug trials because often they are the only
way to receive modern medical care.
* Several nations have adopted or proposed a range of limits
on high-speed trading, saying they have learned from problems in
United States markets.
* After falling behind from a product shortage, Toyota Motor
Corp is planning to rejuvenate its Lexus brand by
making the line more appealing to younger and more adventurous
buyers.
* Chrysler's Canadian unit is the last of the Detroit
automakers to agree on a tentative contract with the Canadian
Auto Workers Union.
* China's Communist Party appears so distracted by its
leadership transition that it is not pursuing the bold agenda
that may be necessary to prevent severe economic pain.
* Demonstrators took to the streets Wednesday in Greece to
protest new cuts being discussed, and protesters in Spain
surrounded Parliament for a second day over the prime minister's
austerity program.
* As Spanish domestic politics threaten to spin beyond the
control of the central government, they are also making it
harder for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet Spain's
financial obligations to the rest of the euro zone.
* The fate of a proposed $90 billion merger of the
commodities trader Glencore International Plc and the
mining company Xstrata Plc may come down to who gets the
corner office.
* L'Huffington Post made its debut on Tuesday in Italy,
becoming the fifth version of the Internet news outlet outside
the United States.
* Sales of new homes dipped slightly in August from July,
but the median price of homes sold during the month rose by a
record amount.
* RadioShack Corp said on Wednesday that Chief
Executive James Gooch was stepping down immediately under an
agreement with the company's board, in the latest turmoil at the
struggling electronics retailer.
* Two of the most senior former executives at newspapers
owned by Rupert Murdoch, both once close to Prime Minister David
Cameron, appeared at the Old Bailey courthouse in central London
on Wednesday facing charges relating to the phone hacking
scandal convulsing parts of the British press.