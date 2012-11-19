Nov 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Cisco Systems said Sunday that it had agreed to
buy Meraki for about $1.2 billion as the networking titan
continues to bolster its cloud computing services. By buying
Meraki, a privately held company backed by the likes of Google
and Sequoia Partners, Cisco will add products that
allow networks to be controlled through the Internet. ()
* Wal-Mart has filed a complaint seeking to prevent
a group known as OUR Walmart from staging protests against the
company on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.
()
* As governments throughout Europe seek to close gaping
holes in their budgets, they are taking aim at United States
multinational companies, especially Internet giants like Google
and Amazon.com, which pay little or no taxes in Europe,
despite generating billions of dollars in revenue on the
continent. ()
* Tablets were supposed to be a simple alternative to the
bloated personal computer market. But now that the iPad has
strong competitors, shopping decisions are becoming harder.()