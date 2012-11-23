Nov 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Evidence suggests that Steven Cohen participated in
trades that the government says illegally used insider
information, but he has not been charged. ()
* Tony Hall, a former BBC news executive who went
on to head the Royal Opera House, has been selected to steer the
broadcaster through its worst crisis in years. ()
* Glencore International gained regulatory approval
for its $32 billion takeover of Xstrata after it agreed
to sell assets and reduce its operations to appease European
antitrust authorities. ()
* Retailers are trying to lure shoppers away from the
Internet, where they have increasingly been shopping to avoid
Black Friday madness, and back to the stores. The bait is
technological tools that will make shopping on the busiest day
of the year a little more sane - and give shoppers an edge over
their competition. ()