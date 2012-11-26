Nov 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Autonomy's founder, Mike Lynch, says he was blindsided by
a public relations onslaught from Hewlett-Packard,
little of which had to do with the substance of HP's fraud
claims about his company. ()
* Judges and lawmakers across the country are wrangling over
whether and when law enforcement authorities can search
suspects' cellphones without a warrant, and interpretations
range widely. ()
* As many as 10,000 Twitter users reportedly face the threat
of legal action because of comments posted on the Internet or
forwarded to others in which they referred to a BBC
report wrongly linking a former Conservative Party official to
the sexual abuse of a child. The official, Alistair McAlpine,
was not named in the Nov. 2 BBC report, but enough clues were
provided that Twitter users were able to identify him - which
they did, in great numbers. ()
* Trying to bolster her media empire, Oprah Winfrey has been
seeking to attract younger audiences to her magazine, which has
experienced a decline in advertising revenue since her talk show
ended. ()