Nov 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday.

* Autonomy's founder, Mike Lynch, says he was blindsided by a public relations onslaught from Hewlett-Packard, little of which had to do with the substance of HP's fraud claims about his company. ()

* Judges and lawmakers across the country are wrangling over whether and when law enforcement authorities can search suspects' cellphones without a warrant, and interpretations range widely. ()

* As many as 10,000 Twitter users reportedly face the threat of legal action because of comments posted on the Internet or forwarded to others in which they referred to a BBC report wrongly linking a former Conservative Party official to the sexual abuse of a child. The official, Alistair McAlpine, was not named in the Nov. 2 BBC report, but enough clues were provided that Twitter users were able to identify him - which they did, in great numbers. ()

* Trying to bolster her media empire, Oprah Winfrey has been seeking to attract younger audiences to her magazine, which has experienced a decline in advertising revenue since her talk show ended. ()