* The United States government has temporarily banned the
British oil company BP Plc from new federal contracts,
citing the company's "lack of business integrity." The decision
comes after BP agreed to plead guilty this month to criminal
charges over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon blowout and oil spill
that killed 11 workers and polluted hundreds of miles of Gulf of
Mexico shoreline. ()
* The world's biggest airline, created after United merged
with Continental Airlines in 2010, promised an unparalleled
global network, with eight major hubs and 5,500 daily flights
serving nearly 400 destinations. But two years on, United still
grapples with a myriad problems in integrating the two airlines.
The result has been hobbled operations, angry passengers and
soured relations with employees. ()
* In recent years, Steven Cohen, the once-reclusive money
manager, has carved out a public profile straddling a number of
fields: a prodigious art collector, an investor in the New York
Mets, a supporter of Mitt Romney's presidential campaign. Now he
has been thrust into an unwanted role: defending SAC Capital
Advisors, his $14 billion hedge fund, against an intensifying
government investigation into insider trading. ()
* The field of candidates to run the Securities and Exchange
Commission is shifting after a contender dropped out of the
race. Mary Miller, a senior Treasury Department official,
removed her name from consideration in recent days, according to
several people briefed on the matter who were not authorized to
discuss the selection process. ()
* President Obama surrounded himself with taxpayers on
Wednesday to pitch his plan to preserve current rates for the
middle class and raise them for the wealthy. A day before, he
met with small-business owners for the same purpose. On Friday,
he plans to fly to Pennsylvania to tour a factory to make the
same point. ()
* The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, still plagued by
technological troubles, will ultimately cost American taxpayers
$396 billion if the Pentagon sticks to its plan to build 2,443
by the late 2030s. ()
* The European Commission on Wednesday approved a payment of
37 billion euros ($47.77 billion) from the euro zone bailout
fund to four Spanish banks on the condition that they lay off
thousands of employees and close offices. ()