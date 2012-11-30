Nov 30 The following are the top stories on the
* After months of sparring with President Obama in the heat
of the campaign season, Chamber of Commerce executives came to
the White House this week with a far more conciliatory tone,
offering up suggestions to avert large budget cuts without
having to raise taxes. ()
* Even though government figures showed on Thursday that the
economy grew faster than first estimated in the third quarter,
economists warned that the pace of expansion could slow
drastically in the final months of the year amid the fiscal
standoff in Washington and growing caution on the part of
businesses. ()
* Sales at stores open at least a year declined in November
at major American store chains, including Macy's, Nordstrom,
Kohl's and Target, sending a shiver through the retail world on
Thursday. The reporting period included Thanksgiving and Black
Friday, the official kick-off of the critical holiday shopping
season. ()
* Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, the largest producer of
the generic version of Lipitor, has halted production of the
drug until it can figure out why glass particles may have ended
up in pills that were distributed to the public, the Food and
Drug Administration announced on Thursday. ()
* Barnes & Noble reported a modest profit for its
fiscal second quarter on Thursday, but growth in its digital
content sales slowed as it faced increased competition from
rivals like Amazon and Google. ()
* Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has been
pouring money into clean energy start-ups even after seeing many
of his own paper gains evaporate.
* Tiffany & Co reported that its third-quarter net
income fell about 30 percent, citing a higher-than-expected tax
rate, economic weakness and high precious metal and diamond
costs.