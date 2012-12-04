Dec 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Toy makers are seizing on a marketplace shift that has
more fathers making buying decisions as girls are increasingly
encouraged to play with toys that develop math and science
skills. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the Chinese
affiliates of five big accounting firms on Monday with violating
securities laws, claiming they failed to produce documents from
their audits of several China-based companies under
investigation for fraud. ()
* Oracle said on Monday that it would pay more than
$800 million in next year's dividends to shareholders later this
month, joining a growing number of companies accelerating such
payments or declaring special dividends because of the
possibility that income tax rates will rise in 2013. ()
* Automakers said on Monday that new-vehicle sales in the
United States rose 15 percent in November, as the replacement of
cars and trucks damaged in Hurricane Sandy contributed to the
industry's best monthly sales rate in four years. ()
* This year, more than 40 brand-name drugs - valued at $35
billion in annual sales - lost their patent protection, meaning
that generic companies were permitted to make their own
lower-priced versions of well-known drugs like Plavix, Lexapro
and Seroquel - and share in the profits that had exclusively
belonged to the brands. ()
* A phone hacking scandal and restless shareholders may have
forced Rupert Murdoch to split News Corporation into two
companies, but on Monday he celebrated the decision by pouring
Veuve Clicquot Champagne over the head of his newest editor. ()
* The British government announced plans on Monday to crack
down on tax dodgers as a parliamentary report criticized United
States companies for what it described as tax avoidance. ()
* In a bold bid to reduce its debt burden, Greece offered on
Monday to spend as much as 10 billion euros to buy back 30
billion euros of its bonds from investors and banks. While the
buyback had been expected, the prices offered by the government
were above what the market had forecast, with a minimum price of
30 euro cents and a maximum of 40 cents, for a discount of 60
percent to 70 percent. ()