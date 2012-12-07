Dec 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc plans to join a small but growing number of companies that are bringing some manufacturing jobs back to the United States, drawn by the growing economic and political advantages of producing in their home market. ()

* Netflix Inc disclosed on Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission was considering taking action against the company and Chief Executive Reed Hastings for its Facebook communication. The agency, in a so-called Wells notice, warned that it may file civil claims or seek a cease-and-desist order. ()

* The antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was hospitalized briefly on Thursday after being denied political asylum in Guatemala, and his lawyers said they were making a last-ditch effort to keep him from being flown back to Belize for questioning about the killing of a fellow American expatriate. ()

* Acknowledging that the economy is likely to remain weak well into next year, the European Central Bank sharply reduced its growth forecast for the euro zone Thursday, and left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.75 percent. ()

* A blaze that killed 112 workers in Bangladesh last month exposed a disconnect among retailers like Sears Holdings Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the monitoring system to protect workers and the factories filling the orders. ()

* President Obama's insistence that marginal tax rates rise for families making more than $250,000 has convinced millions of affluent Americans that they are likely to be writing larger checks to the government next year. ()

* Mylan Inc is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to force the agency to revoke Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's exclusive rights and allow Mylan to begin selling a generic version of Novartis' top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan. ()

* Julius Genachowski, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration Thursday urging the agency to allow more electronics on airplanes.

The letter, which was addressed to Michael Huerta, the acting administrator of the FAA, went on to promote the importance of allowing people to use these devices on planes as more Americans become increasingly reliant on devices for work and pleasure. ()

* The pharmaceutical industry is challenging a California law that stipulates it pay for the proper disposal of leftover pills that could otherwise pose a threat to the environment. ()

* Planning delays, lack of money and limitations in technology have slowed the creation of a communications network for the police, firefighters and others in the United States. ()

* George Zimmerman, accused of second-degree murder in the shooting of Trayvon Martin earlier this year, filed suit against NBCUniversal on Thursday, alleging that news reports that edited his voice on a 911 tape constituted defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. ()