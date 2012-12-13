Dec 13 The following are the top stories on the
* The Federal Reserve made it plain on Wednesday that job
creation had become its primary focus, announcing that it
planned to continue suppressing interest rates so long as the
unemployment rate remained above 6.5 percent. ()
* The release of a new Google Inc Maps app for the
iPhone may help Apple Inc customers find their way, but
it will not relieve Apple of the pressure to improve its own
service. ()
* John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer, arrived in
the United States on Wednesday night after being deported from
Guatemala, where he had sought to evade police questioning in
the killing of a man in neighboring Belize. ()
* SolarCity, which installs solar panels for homeowners, has
priced its initial public offering at $8 a share, well below its
earlier estimates, a person briefed on the matter said on
Wednesday. ()
* A new and extensive analysis of 2.4 million loans insured
by the Federal Housing Administration in recent years shows a
pattern of risky lending that could generate $20 billion in
losses and harm thousands of the nation's most vulnerable
borrowers. ()
* Canada said Wednesday that it would reconsider plans to
buy 65 F-35 fighter jets after an independent audit found that
the sophisticated stealth planes would cost substantially more
than the government had promised. ()
* Politicians remain locked in a rancorous debate over
impending tax increases and spending cuts, and it remains
unclear if a deal will be reached by the end of the year. But
investors are already betting that lawmakers will do enough to
avoid heading over the so-called fiscal cliff. ()
* With some board members still skeptical about authorizing
smartphone apps to hail yellow cabs, the New York City Taxi and
Limousine Commission's chairman said Wednesday that the panel
was instead likely to consider a pilot program to allow the
products for a trial period. ()
* House Republicans warned the Federal Communications
Commission on Wednesday against "giving away" scarce airwaves
that they said could produce up to $19 billion in proceeds if
they were instead auctioned to telecommunications companies for
use in mobile broadband networks. ()