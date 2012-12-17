Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Economists see a number of sources of underlying strength, but some envision slower growth in 2013 even if Washington avoids a stalemate in the fiscal talks. ()

* The insurance giant American International Group said it had launched a process to sell off its entire stake in the Asian insurer A.I.A. Group, ending an association that dates back more than 90 years. ()

* Federal regulators said that Aletheia Research and Management steered profits to some clients, and to the firm's co-founder, Peter J Eichler Jr., at the expense of others. ()

* In the talks between the Federal Trade Commission and Google Inc to negotiate the terms for ending the agency's antitrust investigation, things seem to be going Google's way, two people who have been briefed on the discussions said Sunday. ()

* Chobani, the yogurt company that grew from nothing five years ago to a roughly $1 billion powerhouse today, on Monday will formally open one of the world's largest yogurt-processing plants in Twin Falls, Idaho. ()

* A new nonprofit called the Freedom of the Press Foundation aims to insulate the fund-raising efforts of organizations like WikiLeaks from political and business pressures. ()