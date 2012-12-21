Dec 21 - The following are the top stories on the New York
Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The owner of the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Euronext
, agreed to be acquired by IntercontinentalExchange Inc
, an Atlanta-based upstart that has prospered by trading
derivatives over the Internet, for $8.2 billion in cash and
stock. ()
* Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc announced that a
combination of niacin and another medicine failed to protect
against heart attacks and strokes in a large clinical trial, and
that the company would no longer pursue approval of the
combination drug in the United States. ()
* Research in Motion Ltd said that it lost a
million BlackBerry owners worldwide during the company's last
financial quarter, the first such decline in the device's
history. ()
* William Ackman, of Pershing Square Capital Management,
announced that his firm had an "enormous" short position in
Herbalife Ltd stock. At a gathering sponsored by the
Sohn Conference Foundation in Manhattan, Ackman kicked off a
three-hour presentation, arguing that Herbalife's retail sales
were far less than it claimed. ()
* Federal agents arrested a former bank executive in Los
Angeles in connection with the accounting scandal that erupted
last year at Olympus Corp, the Japanese camera and
medical equipment maker. ()
* Charlie Rose and his production company, Charlie Rose Inc,
have agreed to pay as much as $250,000 to settle a class-action
lawsuit brought by a former unpaid intern who claimed
minimum-wage violations. ()
* Peter Madoff was sentenced to 10 years in prison for
crimes that helped his brother, Bernard Madoff, swindle
investors out of billions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme that
collapsed four years ago this month. ()
* An accounting rule that would often force banks to take
loan write-downs well before loans actually go bad was
preliminarily proposed by the Financial Accounting Standards
Board, which sets American accounting rules. ()
* Speaker John Boehner's effort to pass fallback legislation
to avert a fiscal crisis in less than two weeks collapsed
Thursday night in an embarrassing defeat after conservative
Republicans refused to support legislation that would allow
taxes to rise on the most affluent households in the country. ()