Dec 24 - The following are the top stories on the New York
Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The officials supervising the wind-down of MF Global's
remains said they had reached a broad settlement over claims
among the entities they oversee. ()
* Emmanuel Fromont, president of the Americas division of
Acer, the world's No. 4 PC maker, said sales of the company's
Windows 8 PCs had been lower than expected. He said one factor
was the system's unfamiliar design, which appeared to be making
consumers cautious. ()
* Leaders of the National Rifle Association said they would
fight any new gun restrictions introduced in the Congress, and
they made clear that they were not interested in working with
President Obama to help develop a broad response to the
Connecticut school massacre. ()
* Gun owners packed a hearing room in the Connecticut
capital, vowing to oppose a bill that would require new markers
on guns so that they are easier to trace. ()
* With little more than a week for lawmakers to avert huge
tax increases and spending cuts, attention is turning from the
gridlocked House to the Senate, where some Republicans on Sunday
endorsed President Obama's call for a partial deal to insulate
most Americans from the tax increases but defer a resolution on
spending. ()
* Projections show that about 1.36 billion people will see
films this year in North America, compared with 1.29 billion in
2011. Ticket revenue at theaters is projected to jump by 6
percent, to $10.8 billion, according to Paul Dergarabedian, a
box-office analyst for Hollywood.com. ()