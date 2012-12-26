Dec 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A disruption at one of Amazon.com Inc's web
service centers hit users of Netflix's streaming video
service on Christmas Eve and was not fully resolved until
Christmas Day, a Netflix spokesman said on Tuesday. ()
* The police said Tuesday that they had arrested a former
official of a federal agency that manages state enterprises on
charges of stealing $330 million in property, a theft noteworthy
even by the standards of Russian public corruption. ()
* Quick action by President Obama and Congress could still
help the economy escape the full impact of hundreds of billions
in tax increases and automatic spending cuts set to take effect
shortly after the last minutes of 2012 tick away next week.
But if the deadlock in Washington persists much longer than
a few weeks, the consequences will quickly mount, economists
warn. ()