* Banking regulators are close to a $10 billion settlement
with 14 banks that would end the government's efforts to hold
lenders responsible for foreclosure abuses like faulty paperwork
and excessive fees that may have led to evictions, according to
people with knowledge of the discussions. ()
* Duff & Phelps Corp, which provides valuation and
merger advice to other companies, announced that it had reached
a $665.5 million deal to be acquired by a consortium that
includes the Carlyle Group LP. ()
* Senate leaders on Sunday failed to produce a fiscal deal
with just hours to go before large tax increases and spending
cuts were to begin taking effect on New Year's Day, despite a
round of volatile negotiations over the weekend and an attempt
by Vice President Joseph Biden Jr. to intervene. ()
* Even if President Obama and Republicans in Congress can
reach a last-minute compromise that averts some tax increases
before Monday's midnight deadline, experts still foresee a
significant drag on the economy in the first half of 2013 from
the fiscal impasse in Washington. ()
* The federal government has given national security
clearance to the controversial purchase of an American DNA
sequencing company by a Chinese firm, BGI-Shenzhen. ()
* William Baer was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday as
the government's top antitrust lawyer, placing him in charge of
the Justice Department division that reviews corporate mergers
and prosecutes price-fixing cases. ()
* The body of Adam Lanza, who fatally shot 26 people,
including 20 children, at an elementary school this month, has
been claimed for burial, according to the Connecticut chief
medical examiner's office. ()