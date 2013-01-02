Jan 2 - The following are the top stories on the New York
* Ending a climactic fiscal showdown in the final hours of
the 112th Congress, the House late on Tuesday passed and sent to
President Obama legislation to avert big income tax increases on
most Americans and prevent large cuts in spending for the
Pentagon and other government programs.
* With the House of Representatives approval of a fiscal
agreement late on Tuesday, investors were expecting a rally in
the markets to start the New Year. But the surge was not
expected to last long, with investors and economists quickly
shifting their focus to several hurdles the economy faces in the
coming months.
* Only the most affluent American households will pay higher
income taxes this year under the terms of a deal that passed
Congress, but most households will face higher payroll taxes
because the deal does not extend a two-year-old tax break.
* One of Shell Oil's two Arctic drilling rigs is
beached on an island in the Gulf of Alaska, threatening
environmental damage from a fuel spill and calling into question
Shell's plans to resume drilling in the treacherous waters north
of Alaska in the summer. The rig, the Kulluk, broke free from a
tow ship in stormy seas and ran aground Monday night.
* Energy drinks are the fastest-growing part of the beverage
industry, with sales in the U.S. reaching more than $10 billion
in 2012 - more than Americans spent on iced tea or sports
beverages like Gatorade.
* The asset forfeiture unit of the United States attorney's
office in Manhattan recovered about $3 billion in crime proceeds
in 2012, including a Tyrannosaurus skeleton worth more than $1
million.
* An important gauge of China's giant manufacturing sector
published on Tuesday showed a third successive month of
expansion in December and underlined the view that the world's
second-largest economy has settled into a mild rebound that is
likely to extend into 2013.
* After a year of legal wrangling between the designer Tory
Burch and her former husband, Chris Burch, who is also the owner
of the clothing retailer C. Wonder, Ms. Burch announced that an
agreement had been reached to settle all pending legal claims
between the couple.