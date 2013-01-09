Jan 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Dish Network made an unsolicited bid for Clearwire, the wireless network operator, a complicated offer that threatens the existing takeover deal by the company's majority owner, Sprint Nextel. ()

* A former analyst at SAC Capital Advisors, the hedge fund owned by billionaire investor Steven Cohen, has given U.S. federal agents the names of about 20 people that he said engaged in insider trading, according to a court filing. ()

* As the board of AIG weighs whether to join a shareholder lawsuit against the United States government, several lawmakers have warned the company not to join the lawsuit. ()

* Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase , has left the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a position that had stirred some controversy after the bank's big trading loss last year. ()

* Alcoa said that its fourth-quarter earnings met Wall Street's expectations and that it expected slightly higher demand for aluminum this year. ()

* Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in Virginia, has warned that the central bank's efforts to stimulate growth are ineffective. ()

* JPMorgan Chase announced on Tuesday that it had hired Timothy Ryan, a senior Wall Street lobbyist, as its new top regulatory officer. ()