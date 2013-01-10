Jan 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Morgan Stanley is planning another deep round of
cuts, just a week ahead of the release of fourth-quarter
earnings, which are expected to show the gains the firm has made
since the financial crisis in areas like stock trading, banking
and wealth management but still will be weighed down by the
diminished earnings power of its fixed income business. ()
* Banks and other lenders will be prohibited from making
home loans that offer deceptive teaser rates or require no
documentation from borrowers, and will be required to take more
steps to ensure that borrowers can repay, under new consumer
protections in the United States to be announced on Thursday. ()
* President Obama will announce on Thursday that he intends
to elevate Jacob Lew to be the next secretary of Treasury,
officials familiar with the decision said. ()
* AIG will not join a lawsuit against the federal
government over its $182 billion financial crisis bailout, the
company said. ()
* Daniel Loeb, the Third Point chief, and William Ackman are
locked in a battle over Herbalife, the nutritional
supplements company that makes protein bars and energy shakes.
()
* Hanergy Holding Group of China added to its international
acquisitions with MiaSolé, a thin-film solar panel manufacturer
that is considered one of Silicon Valley's most promising young
firms. ()
* Robert Khuzami, a former terrorism prosecutor who revamped
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement unit
in the wake of the financial crisis, said on Wednesday that he
was stepping down from the agency after a four-year tenure. ()
* A former analyst at SAC Capital Advisors who has become a
crucial informant in the government's insider trading
investigations avoided prison on Wednesday after a judge
sentenced him to probation. ()
* The California State Teachers Retirement System, known as
Calstrs, which is one of America's largest pension funds, began
on Wednesday to divest itself of firearms holdings, a response
to the schoolhouse shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that other
pension funds could follow. ()