Jan 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* American Express said it would cut about 5,400
jobs, mainly in its travel business, as it seeks to cut costs
and transform its operations while more of its customers shift
to online portals for booking travel plans and other needs. ()
* The Japanese government approved emergency stimulus
spending of more than $100 billion on Friday, part of an
aggressive push by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to kick-start
growth in Japan's long-moribund economy. ()
* An investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management
agreed to buy a number of grocery chains from Supervalu
, including Albertsons, for about $3.3 billion. ()
* Hedge fund Citadel posted returns of about 25 percent in
its main investment funds, known as Kensington and Wellington,
the firm wrote to investors in letters sent on Thursday. ()
* Sales of Nokia's new smartphone line, the
Lumia, powered by Microsoft's Windows Phone operating
system, soared more than 50 percent in the fourth quarter of
last year, according to preliminary financial information. ()
* Several former senior executives at UBS were
labeled negligent and incompetent on Thursday for failing to
detect illegal activity that caused the Swiss bank to pay a $1.5
billion fine to global regulators. ()
* A California federal judge has delayed the sentencing of
Philip Horn, a Wells Fargo broker who pleaded guilty to
defrauding more than a dozen clients. ()
* Two large egg producers have received warning letters from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which said they violated
a two-year-old rule aimed at preventing salmonella
contamination. ()