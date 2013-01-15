Jan 15 The following are the top stories on the
* Shares of Dell Inc spiked nearly 13 percent on
Monday after Bloomberg News reported that the beleaguered
personal computer was in talks with at least two private equity
firms over a potential buyout. ()
* United Parcel Service Inc's $6.9 billion bid for
TNT Express NV is the latest merger blocked by the
European Union, and certainly the most prominent since the
proposed tie-up of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Börse last
year. ()
* Worries about low-cost competition weighed on Apple Inc's
stock on Monday after reports that the company had
reduced orders of screens for the iPhone 5, suggesting that
demand for the phone could be weaker than expected. ()
* Nearly a year after it announced its bid to go public,
Facebook Inc is confronting the ultimate burden of the
information age: how to help its users find what they are
looking for amid the billions of pictures, "likes" and status
updates they post every day. ()
* Federal banking regulators hit JPMorgan Chase & Co
with two enforcement actions on Monday for failures in risk
management that led to a multibillion-dollar trading loss, the
first formal sanctions in a case that damaged the bank's
reputation and brought heightened scrutiny to its trading
operations. ()
* Swatch Group agreed on Monday to make its largest
acquisition to date, taking over the watch and jewelry business
of Harry Winston, which plans to shift its focus to its
diamond mining activities. ()
* Coca-Cola Co began a new television ad campaign on
Monday aimed at getting on the healthy side of the national
debate over obesity - a novel step for a company built on sugary
soft drinks. ()
* Chrysler, the smallest of the American automakers, kicked
off the annual Detroit auto show on Monday with new versions of
its Grand Cherokee and Compass SUV's. The two Jeep models have
helped propel the company's strong sales growth since its
government bailout and bankruptcy in 2009. ()
* American and European officials are taking longer than
expected to agree to begin free-trade talks, leading to some
barely contained impatience among European political leaders who
are hoping that President Barack Obama will signal support for a
pact in his State of the Union address next month. ()
* An Ontario court acquitted three former senior executives
of the failed Nortel Networks Corp on Monday in a
complex and protracted fraud case. ()
* An audacious plan to lay a multibillion-dollar wind power
transmission spine under the seabed from southern Virginia to
the New York City area will take a step forward on Tuesday with
an announcement of plans for the first leg, a 189-mile segment
running from Jersey City to a spot south of Atlantic City. ()