* Long seen as one of the most careful banks on Wall Street,
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday drew back a curtain on
a rare breakdown, showing traders acting on their own and
concealing losses while managers seemingly turned a blind eye.
In a 129-page internal report dissecting a bad bet on credit
derivatives that cost the bank more than $6 billion, the bank
confessed, in painstaking detail, to widespread "failures." ()
* The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it
was grounding all Boeing Co 787s operated by United
States carriers until it can determine what caused a new type of
battery to catch fire on two planes in nine days. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co has received a number of
inquiries from would-be buyers for its Autonomy and Electronic
Data Systems units in recent weeks, though the technology
company isn't interested in selling at the moment, a person
briefed on the matter said. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday released
financial results that demonstrated it was not only benefiting
from cost-cutting, but it also finally had a significant rebound
in its core businesses. It reported a fourth-quarter profit of
$2.89 billion, or $5.60 a share. ()
* To combat a rise in cybercrime, the European Commission is
considering a plan to require companies that store data on the
Internet - like Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc,
Google Inc and International Business Machines Corp
- to report the loss or theft of personal information in
the 27-nation bloc or risk sanctions and fines. ()
* A new type of flu vaccine won regulatory approval on
Wednesday, and its manufacturer said that limited supplies are
expected to be available this winter. ()
* After an estimated 500,000 patients in the United States
have received a type of artificial hip that is failing early in
many cases, the Food and Drug Administration is proposing rules
that could stop manufacturers from selling such implants. ()
* Robert Wolf, a top Wall Street rainmaker who left UBS AG
last summer, has hired Austan Goolsbee as a "strategic
partner" for his new firm, 32 Advisors, the two men have told
friends in recent weeks, according to people briefed on the
matter. ()
* Nearly half of Germany's gold reserves are held in a vault
at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York - billions of dollars
worth of postwar geopolitical history squirreled away for safe
keeping below the streets of Lower Manhattan. Now the German
central bank wants to make a big withdrawal - 300 tons in all.