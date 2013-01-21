Jan 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With only his family beside him, President Barack Obama was sworn into office for a second term on Sunday in advance of Monday's public pomp, facing a bitterly divided government at home and persistent threats abroad that inhibit his effort to redefine America's use of power. ()

* If the issues with smoldering batteries that have grounded Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner prove more complicated, they could threaten Boeing's plans to expand production of the planes, and the jobs that go with them. ()

* Internet tycoon Kim Dotcom opened his new file-storage Web site to the public on Sunday, a year after the police raided the mansion he rents in New Zealand. The raid was part of a coordinated operation with the F.B.I. that also shut down Megaupload, the file-sharing business he had founded. ()

* On Monday, Time Warner Cable -- the second-largest cable provider in the United States behind Comcast -- will begin a campaign aimed at former subscribers who might be having second thoughts about their current video service, spending at least $50 million on broadcast, print, online and direct mail ads. ()

* As Comcast's Internet Essentials program to bring affordable broadband to low-income homes gains popularity, the company has been accused of overreaching in its interactions with local communities. ()