Jan 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama ceremonially opened his second term on Monday with an assertive Inaugural Address, arguing that "preserving our individual freedoms ultimately requires collective action." ()

* The Bank of Japan set an ambitious 2 percent inflation target and pledged to ease monetary policy "decisively" by introducing open-ended asset purchases, following intense pressure from the country's audacious new prime minister, Shinzo Abe. ()

* As Facebook and Twitter become as central to workplace conversation as the company cafeteria, federal regulators are ordering employers to scale back policies that limit what workers can say online. The agency has pushed companies nationwide, including giants like General Motors, Target Corp and Costco, to rewrite their social media rules. ()

* Aerospace represents the latest frontier for China, which is eyeing parts manufacturers, materials producers, leasing businesses, cargo airlines and airport operators. The country now rivals the United States as a market for civilian airliners. And the new leadership named has publicly emphasized long-range missiles and other aerospace programs in its push for military modernization. ()

* Atari's U.S. unit, Atari Interactive, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday as part of an effort to cleave itself from its French parent. ()

* After four months of fierce bidding between two Asian tycoons, a multibillion-dollar battle for control of Fraser & Neave appears to have reached its end. A bidding deadline on Monday evening came and went, meaning the victor will probably be TCC Assets, which is controlled by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi of Thailand. ()

* The Maloof family has agreed to sell a controlling stake in the Sacramento Kings, one of the NBA's most troubled and well-traveled franchises, to an investment group led by Christopher Hansen, a hedge fund manager who intends to move the team to Seattle by next season and rename them the SuperSonics. ()

* A report from the International Labor Organization predicted jobless levels to rise to 202 million worldwide this year, and said government budget-balancing was hurting employment. ()

* Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the new president of the group of ministers overseeing the euro, said on Monday he wanted to heal the rift over austerity policies that had bred mistrust between southern and northern nations using the currency. ()