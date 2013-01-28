BRIEF-Mission Ready announces CFO
* Mission Ready announces new chief financial officer, closes private placement financing
Jan 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* America's top trade negotiator said President Obama was committed to reaching an agreement to smooth trade with the European Union, but only if it was written in a way that would overcome objections from farm groups and that could win congressional approval. ()
* As U.S. federal authorities continue to press an insider trading investigation, SAC Capital Advisors, owned by Steven Cohen, is working to retain clients and staff members. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's largest bank, said its chief risk officer, John Hogan, would take a sabbatical. His departure follows a shake-up this week, when Martha Gallo was replaced as head of global compliance and regulatory management. ()
* A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed on a set of principles for a sweeping overhaul of the immigration system, including a pathway to American citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants that would hinge on progress in securing the borders and ensuring that foreigners leave the country when their visas expire. ()
* Egypt President Mohamed Mursi declared a state of emergency and a curfew in three major cities on Sunday, as escalating violence in the streets threatened his government and Egypt's democracy. ()
* Mission Ready announces new chief financial officer, closes private placement financing
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.