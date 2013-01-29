Jan 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo reported a good quarter, increasing revenue
for the first time in four years and beating Wall Street
expectations by 30 percent. Marissa Mayer's first months as
chief executive have impressed investors, and the company's
stock, recently at a four-year high, rose after hours.
* Investigators say that they have spotted no overt
quality-control problems, but that the cause of the recent
malfunctions that have grounded Boeing's 787 fleet is
still unknown.
* Toyota Motor Corp sold a record 9.75 million
vehicles last year, the company said on Monday, moving past
General Motors and Volkswagen to reclaim its
title as the world's top-selling automaker in 2012.
* Antigua and Barbuda has threatened to strip copyright
protections from American movies and music if a dispute over
online gambling isn't resolved.
* U.S. federal prosecutors charged a former senior trader at
the Jefferies Group on Monday with defrauding his
clients - and the government - while selling them
mortgage-backed securities after the financial crisis.
* Hostess Brands forged ahead with its
dismantling plan on Monday, officially picking the maker of
Little Debbie snacks as the lead bidder for its Drake's brand.
* Kevin Tsujihara will succeed Barry Meyer as chief
executive of Warner Brothers, the studio said, ending a
disruptive and lingering competition for one of the biggest jobs
in Hollywood. But, with two senior Warner executives publicly
passed over, disorder at the studio could continue.