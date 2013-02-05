Feb 5 The following are the top stories on the
* The Justice Department in the United Status filed civil
fraud charges late Monday against the nation's largest
credit-ratings agency, Standard & Poor's, accusing the firm of
inflating the ratings of mortgage investments and setting them
up for a crash when the financial crisis struck.
* Dell Inc neared an agreement on Monday to sell
itself to a group led by its founder and the investment firm
Silver Lake for more than $23 billion, people briefed on the
matter said, in what would be the biggest buyout since the
financial crisis.
* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp ,
the state-owned oil and refining giant better known as Sinopec,
is selling new shares worth up to $3.1 billion, in what ranks as
one of Asia's biggest equity deals so far this year.
* Japan Airlines said that the grounding of its
Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet would cost it 700 million yen, or
$7.5 million, in earnings through March and that it would seek
compensation from Boeing Co.
* British regulators will have the power to split up banks
that fail to separate risky trading activity from retail
banking, George Osborne, the country's chancellor of the
Exchequer, said.
* Microsoft Corp, taking aim at the world's
fastest-growing smartphone market, said on Monday that it would
team up with Huawei of China to sell a low-cost Windows
smartphone in Africa.