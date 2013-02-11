UPDATE 1-Home Capital regulatory hearing adjourned until June 26
TORONTO, June 2 A regulatory hearing to investigate claims Home Capital Group Inc and three of its long-time executives had misled investors was adjourned on Friday until June 26.
Feb 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After months of negotiations, American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc appeared likely to announce a merger this week, which would create the nation's biggest airline and concentrate even further a once-fragmented industry.
* Southeastern Asset Management, one of the biggest investors in Dell Inc, said that it would oppose the company's plans to go private, setting up a major potential roadblock for the biggest buyout since the financial crisis.
* On Monday, NBCUniversal will announce that it has concluded a deal with Hearst Magazines to rebrand one of NBC's existing cable properties, the G4 network, as a new entity, the Esquire Network.
* The Project on Government Oversight, a non-profit watchdog group, is set to release a study on Monday highlighting a pattern of alumni of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission going to bat for Wall Street firms - and winning. The report, similarly sceptical of Wall Street lawyers joining the regulator, cites recent enforcement cases and scuttled money market regulations to underscore its concerns.
* Robert Wolf, a former chairman of UBS, was expected to formally announce on Monday several hires for his firm, 32 Advisors, including former members of the Obama administration.
* American regulators dealt a major blow to the hopes of Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug maker, for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba by demanding that it conduct additional clinical tests to assess potential heart risks.
* Several journalists who cover Myanmar said Sunday that they had received warnings from Google Inc that their e-mail accounts might have been hacked by "state-sponsored attackers."
* Has priced an offering of GBP400 million senior notes due 2027 at a coupon of 4.750% - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s2BTqF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)