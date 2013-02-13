Feb 13 The following are the top stories on the
* U.S. President Barack Obama pledged to fight for a higher
minimum wage, more government investment in schools and clean
energy, and deficit reduction through spending cuts and tax
increases, in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
* Comcast Corp agreed to pay $16.7 billion to
acquire General Electric Co's remaining 49 percent stake
in NBCUniversal. The deal accelerated a sales process that was
expected to take several more years.
* T.Rowe Price says it opposes the $24.4 billion
takeover bid for Dell Inc as it currently stands, while
Southeastern Asset Management has taken additional steps to
fight the management buyout. Together they control nearly 13
percent of Dell's shares - the biggest holders of Dell stock
outside of Michael Dell himself - and the move signals growing
discontent with the transaction.
* Carsten Kengeter, the former head of the investment bank
of UBS, is resigning from the Swiss banking giant.
* Nexen Inc said it received the last regulatory
approval for its $15 billion sale to China's state-owned CNOOC
Ltd, after the Obama administration declared the deal
free from national security concerns.
* Ryanair Holdings Plc, the discount European
airline, said it planned to appeal should regulators block its
bid for Aer Lingus Group.
* WellPoint Inc, one of the nation's largest health
insurers, said it had chosen an experienced hospital executive
to lead it through sweeping changes created by the federal
health care overhaul law.